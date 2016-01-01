Dr. Natarajan Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natarajan Subramanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natarajan Subramanian, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from KEM Hosp and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Subramanian works at
Locations
Tampa Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine4620 N Habana Ave Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 875-9362
Tampa Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 208, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 875-9362
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natarajan Subramanian, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1346441292
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Coney Island Hospital
- KEM Hosp
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
