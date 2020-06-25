Overview of Dr. Natasa Petrac, MD

Dr. Natasa Petrac, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EDVARDA KARDELJA UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANI / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.