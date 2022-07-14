Dr. Natascha Solomon, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natascha Solomon, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natascha Solomon, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Marietta, GA.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
-
1
West Hampton Dental Care2600 Dallas Hwy SW, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (470) 436-8973
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
Checked all teeth individually and thoroughly. Good x-rays and very thorough.
About Dr. Natascha Solomon, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1164915393
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Solomon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.