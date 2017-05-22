See All Pediatricians in Memphis, TN
Overview of Dr. Natascha Thompson, MD

Dr. Natascha Thompson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Thompson works at LE BONHEUR CHILDRENS MED CTR in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
    848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 870-5570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2017
    Spends valuable time each visit. Listens without assuming. Awesome doctor!
    Smyrna, TN — May 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natascha Thompson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386600567
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natascha Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson works at LE BONHEUR CHILDRENS MED CTR in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Thompson’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

