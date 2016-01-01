See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Natasha Hirani, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Natasha Hirani, DO

Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Natasha Hirani, DO

Dr. Natasha Hirani, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Hirani works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hirani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    18100 Houston Methodist Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 783-1190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nausea
Fibromyalgia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Nausea
Fibromyalgia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hirani?

    Photo: Dr. Natasha Hirani, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Natasha Hirani, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hirani to family and friends

    Dr. Hirani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hirani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Natasha Hirani, DO.

    About Dr. Natasha Hirani, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1659715357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natasha Hirani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hirani works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hirani’s profile.

    Dr. Hirani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.