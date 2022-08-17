Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolomeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD
Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Kolomeyer's Office Locations
Dept of Ophthalmology - Glaucoma840 Walnut St Ste 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3197
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Kolomeyer for a few years for my glaucoma. She always takes time to explain everything. She is very knowledgeable and very professional.
About Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kolomeyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolomeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolomeyer has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolomeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolomeyer speaks Hindi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolomeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolomeyer.
