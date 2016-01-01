Overview

Dr. Natasha Leibel, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Leibel works at CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.