Overview of Dr. Natasha Luckey, MD

Dr. Natasha Luckey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Luckey works at Carle Plastic Surgery in Champaign, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.