Dr. Natasha Luckey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.
Carle Surgicenter1702 S Mattis Ave, Champaign, IL 61821 Directions (217) 326-2000
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I adore Dr. Luckey! She handled my reconstruction after my double mastectomy and it looks amazing! Quite possibly better than the ‘originals’. I was very worried about the final outcome, but her calm demeanor and expertise made me feel like I was in good hands. She really cares about her patients as people who have real worries and concerns. She made me feel at ease at a very, very difficult time. Her work is absolutely beautiful. Everything is symmetrical and my scars are hidden nicely. Her staff feels like family especially Kaylee, and appointments are always on time. I’m so lucky to have found Dr. Luckey and I highly recommend her.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1275733081
- Southern I
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Luckey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luckey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luckey has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luckey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckey.
