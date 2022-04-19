Overview of Dr. Natasha McKay, MD

Dr. Natasha McKay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. McKay works at NEW ENGLAND NEUROSURGICAL in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.