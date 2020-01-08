Overview of Dr. Natasha Patel, MD

Dr. Natasha Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO.



Dr. Patel works at Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Harrisonville, MO and Belton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.