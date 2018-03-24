See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Natasha Pollak, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Natasha Pollak, MD

Dr. Natasha Pollak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Pollak works at Temple Faculty Practice Head And Neck Institute in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pollak's Office Locations

    Vna of Greater Philadelphia
    3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
    Ne Radiology Temple
    7604 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111
    Temple hospital campus
    3400 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
    Abington/Rydal office
    1077 Rydal Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Dizziness
Otitis Media

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sudden Deafness and-or Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 24, 2018
    I contacted Dr Pollak recently to explore the possibility of getting a consult and specialized operation for my sister, who is experiencing a rare disorder. Dr Pollak replied promptly, indicating that she would be pleased to see her. Moreover, as we are non-US residents, she was willing to help make appointment arrangements and of pre-tests to facilitate the process. We are seeking treatment locally, but are encouraged to seek out Dr. Pollak if that option is needed. Thank you, Dr Pollak.
    T Wong in North York, ON Canada — Mar 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natasha Pollak, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700980984
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Paparella Ear Head & Neck Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natasha Pollak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollak has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

