Dr. Natasha Rodgers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natasha Rodgers, MD
Dr. Natasha Rodgers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Dr. Rodgers' Office Locations
Childrens Primary Care Medical Group Inc31170 Temecula Pkwy Ste 200, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 699-3299
Children's Primary Care Medical Group (CPCMG)27555 Ynez Rd Ste 370, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 699-3299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natasha Rodgers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodgers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodgers works at
