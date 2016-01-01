Dr. Natasha Rose Rizk, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Rose Rizk, DDS
Overview
Dr. Natasha Rose Rizk, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Simpsonville, SC.

Locations
Aspen Dental668 Fairview Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680 Directions (844) 225-9865
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natasha Rose Rizk, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1275056996
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizk accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.