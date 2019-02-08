See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Natasha Ruth, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Natasha Ruth, MD

Dr. Natasha Ruth, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Ruth works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ruth's Office Locations

    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Natasha Ruth, MD

    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1447286836
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natasha Ruth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruth works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Ruth’s profile.

    Dr. Ruth has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

