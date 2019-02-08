Overview of Dr. Natasha Ruth, MD

Dr. Natasha Ruth, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Ruth works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.