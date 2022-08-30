Dr. Natasha Sandy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Sandy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natasha Sandy, MD is a Dermatologist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Sandy works at
Locations
Office of Dr Natasha Sandy M.D.10298 Baltimore National Pike # B, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 696-7553
Natasha Sandy M.D.15 E 40th St # 200, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 380-3199
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sandy is amazing. She knows what she is doing and if you follow her direction your skin will be flawless!!
About Dr. Natasha Sandy, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245495365
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas San Antonio
- Umdnj-Mountainside Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandy works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.