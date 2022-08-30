See All Dermatologists in Ellicott City, MD
Dr. Natasha Sandy, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (44)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natasha Sandy, MD is a Dermatologist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Sandy works at Office of Dr Natasha Sandy M.D. in Ellicott City, MD with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office of Dr Natasha Sandy M.D.
    10298 Baltimore National Pike # B, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 696-7553
  2. 2
    Natasha Sandy M.D.
    15 E 40th St # 200, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 380-3199

Hospital Affiliations
  • Howard County General Hospital
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Acne Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Dr. Sandy is amazing. She knows what she is doing and if you follow her direction your skin will be flawless!!
    Stacy T — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Natasha Sandy, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245495365
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas San Antonio
    Residency
    • Umdnj-Mountainside Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
