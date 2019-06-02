See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Natasha Schimmoeller, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Natasha Schimmoeller, MD

Dr. Natasha Schimmoeller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Schimmoeller works at Cedars-sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schimmoeller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-sinai Medical Center
    8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-7417
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Mark Goodson Building
    444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 1003, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-9268
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natasha Schimmoeller, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609135524
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schimmoeller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schimmoeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schimmoeller has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schimmoeller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Schimmoeller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schimmoeller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schimmoeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schimmoeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

