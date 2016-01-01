Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natasha Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Natasha Singh, MD
Dr. Natasha Singh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroeville, PA.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
East Suburban Obgyn Asssociates2580 Haymaker Rd Ste 201, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 856-7500
Sma Deer Lakes PC Laboratory222 Allegheny River Blvd, Oakmont, PA 15139 Directions (412) 856-7500
Murrysville Commons4262 OLD WILLIAM PENN HWY, Murrysville, PA 15668 Directions (724) 325-6020
Edp of Pennsylvania PC7546 State Route 30, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1015
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natasha Singh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992069603
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.