Overview

Dr. Natasha Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Thomas works at Huntington Beach Family Medicine in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.