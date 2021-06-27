Dr. Natasha Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Natasha Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Huntington Beach Family Medicine19400 Beach Blvd Ste 12, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 968-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful person, excellent doctor.
About Dr. Natasha Thomas, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528268802
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Mississippi Medical Center
- University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences
Dr. Thomas works at
