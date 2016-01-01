Dr. Natasha Von Roenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Roenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Von Roenn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natasha Von Roenn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15300 W Avenue Main Ent, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (855) 483-7362
- 2 2160 S 1st Ave Ste 1721, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-8815
3
Loyola Center Health Homer Glen15750 MARIAN DR, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Directions (708) 645-3400Tuesday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Loyola Ctr for Health At Burr Ridge Women's Health6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natasha Von Roenn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Von Roenn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Von Roenn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Von Roenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Von Roenn has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Von Roenn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Roenn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Roenn.
