Overview

Dr. Natesh Lingam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital



Dr. Lingam works at Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI and Chesterfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.