Dr. Nathalie Barnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathalie Barnes, MD
Dr. Nathalie Barnes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
Nathalie M. Barnes Md.pa5258 Linton Blvd Ste 303, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-5303
Delray Medical Center Inc5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-5303
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Prior to making an appointment with Dr Nathalie Barnes, I called three other urologist specialists & not one doctor could see me for at least a few weeks. Mind you, I had an urgent issue that I needed to be seen for asap. I know that I could have gone to urgent care, but that was not what I wanted to do. I wanted to see a urologist, & thought that being seen in a few days was reasonable. Called Dr Nathalie Barnes‘ office, a very nice lady I believe her name is Rhonda answered the phone & I once again proceeded to tell her my situation. She said to me that we need to see you today, we will make time, & that’s what they did, they made time to see me the day I called!!! Wow right?!?! Unheard of in my book! I did have to wait to see the doctor, but I expected that & did not mind at all, since I was being “added”to the calendar. A very nice nurse (believe her name is Natalia) took me back & asked me some questions & then the doctor came in. If I tell you that the doctor spent at least 30 mi
About Dr. Nathalie Barnes, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023018744
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Cystometry and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barnes speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
