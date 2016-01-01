See All Plastic Surgeons in Williamsport, PA
Dr. Nathalie Lavallee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Williamsport, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nathalie Lavallee, MD

Dr. Nathalie Lavallee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from University of Montreal and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Lavallee works at Susquehanna Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lavallee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Susquehanna Divine Providence Campus
    1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 326-8005
  2. 2
    Upmc Williamsport
    700 High St, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 321-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Localized Fat Deposits
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Localized Fat Deposits

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Nathalie Lavallee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1457580102
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute For Aesthetic Surgery & Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Montreal
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathalie Lavallee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavallee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavallee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavallee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavallee works at Susquehanna Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Williamsport, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lavallee’s profile.

    Dr. Lavallee has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavallee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavallee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavallee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavallee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavallee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

