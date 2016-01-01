Dr. Nathalie Lavallee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavallee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathalie Lavallee, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathalie Lavallee, MD
Dr. Nathalie Lavallee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from University of Montreal and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Lavallee works at
Dr. Lavallee's Office Locations
1
Upmc Susquehanna Divine Providence Campus1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 326-8005
2
Upmc Williamsport700 High St, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nathalie Lavallee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Institute For Aesthetic Surgery & Medicine
- University of Montreal
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavallee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavallee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavallee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavallee works at
Dr. Lavallee has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavallee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lavallee speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavallee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavallee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavallee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavallee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.