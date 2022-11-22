Dr. Nathalie Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathalie Rubin, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathalie Rubin, MD
Dr. Nathalie Rubin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
Conejo Childrens Medical Group558 N Ventu Park Rd Ste D, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Directions (805) 360-4741Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubin is most sweet and humble person that I know she always take time with my kids listen and explain that you can understand. Since 2005 up to now my kids seeking her one a year. Thank you for your service Dr. Natalie Rubin.
About Dr. Nathalie Rubin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital|Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
