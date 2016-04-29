Dr. Nathan Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Adams, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Adams, MD
Dr. Nathan Adams, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Lost Rivers Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital, Star Valley Health and Steele Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
Idaho Falls Recovery Center1957 E 17th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 523-1100
Mountain View Hospital2325 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 557-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Idaho Falls Community Hospital
- Lost Rivers Medical Center
- Mountain View Hospital
- Star Valley Health
- Steele Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is brilliant. Always does research on latest treatments. Incredibly caring and helpful. Does his very best always to help me. I don't think I would be alive without him.
About Dr. Nathan Adams, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1891857512
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.