Dr. Nathan Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Alexander, MD
Dr. Nathan Alexander, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Greenville ENT and Allergy Associates1 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 572-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander is the real deal...skilled practitioner with exceptional bedside manner. Not sure how a busy physician makes you feel like your kiddo is his only patient but he does. His communication skills before, during and after our son's surgery were top notch. His calming prayer before surgery was icing on the cake. Not enough stars here to rate him highly enough.
About Dr. Nathan Alexander, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902009996
Education & Certifications
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Roanoke College Salem, Virginia
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
