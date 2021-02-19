Overview of Dr. Nathan Alexander, MD

Dr. Nathan Alexander, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Greenville ENT in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.