Dr. Nathan Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Wellspace Health7601 Hospital Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 737-5555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
- 2 4100 E Commerce Way Ste 110, Sacramento, CA 95834 Directions (916) 515-1698
- Mercy General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- San Francisco Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Dr. Allen had preformed a hysterectomy in 2012 and answered all questions I had. The surgery went very well, Dr Allen is a very compassionate doctor I highly recommend him & his practice
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Martin Luther King/Charles Drew Medical Center
- University Of California, School Of Medicine
