Overview

Dr. Nathan Bertoldo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Logan, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine - College Station|TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bertoldo works at Valley Women's Health & Aesthetics Nathan Bertoldo MD MPH in North Logan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.