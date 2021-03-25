Dr. Nathan Bertoldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertoldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Bertoldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nathan Bertoldo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Logan, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine - College Station|TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.
Women's Health & Aesthetics1515 N 400 E Ste 105, North Logan, UT 84341
Cache Valley Medical Group2380 N 400 E Ste A, North Logan, UT 84341
Cache Valley Hospital
Logan Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Utah
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- PHCS
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Wise Provider Networks
- Worker's Compensation
He has moved to a new office in Logan UT.
Obstetrics & Gynecology
10 years of experience
English
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Texas A&M University College of Medicine - College Station|TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
