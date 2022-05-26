Dr. Blacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan Blacker, DO
Dr. Nathan Blacker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK.
Great Plains Surgical Clinicinc5404 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-5242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Rehabilitation Center3401 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-8620
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Lawton Indian Hospital
Dr. Blacker is a wonderful doctor. He takes his time with you & explains things well. I’ve only been going to LCHC for three months & have seen many improvements in my health, such as reducing the amount of medication I was on, lowering the amount of insulin I take & Dr. Blacker has introduced me to OMT. I have had 1 treatment so far and the pain in my rib has decreased tremendously. I would definitely recommend LCHC to friends & family.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1407358922
