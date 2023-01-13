See All Hand Surgeons in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Nathan Bodin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (52)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nathan Bodin, MD

Dr. Nathan Bodin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Bodin works at Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bodin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center - Voorhees Office
    200 Bowman Dr Ste 140, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-4263

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Very kind and explains everything very well so you completely understand
    Robert — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Nathan Bodin, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1881855955
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Philadelphia Hand Center - Thomas Jefferson University
    • Abington Memorial Hospital, Philadelphia|Philadelphia Shriner's Hospital For Children|St Christopher's Hospital for Children|Temple University Hospital
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Marlton Hospital
    • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Bodin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bodin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bodin works at Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bodin’s profile.

    Dr. Bodin has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

