Dr. Nathan Bodin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nathan Bodin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center - Voorhees Office200 Bowman Dr Ste 140, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 983-4263
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Keystone Mercy Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Very kind and explains everything very well so you completely understand
- The Philadelphia Hand Center - Thomas Jefferson University
- Abington Memorial Hospital, Philadelphia|Philadelphia Shriner's Hospital For Children|St Christopher's Hospital for Children|Temple University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Dr. Bodin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodin has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodin.
