Dr. Nathan Boehr, DO

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
5.0 (1)
Dr. Nathan Boehr, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    4000 Cambridge St # 1020, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-3807

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Research Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 17, 2017
    I would like to amend my previous review. I had a short-term health issue and Dr. Boehr made sure to follow up with me and to be available for me. Definitely recommend.
    Rick in Kansas City, Mo — Apr 17, 2017
    About Dr. Nathan Boehr, DO

    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    • 1174904544
    • Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
