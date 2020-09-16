Overview of Dr. Nathan Boyd, MD

Dr. Nathan Boyd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boyd works at UNM Hospital Clinical Neurosciences Center in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Iowa City, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.