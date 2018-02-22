Dr. Nathan Brandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Brandon, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Brandon, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Brandon works at
Locations
-
1
Nathan H Brandon MD LLC621 Ponder Place Dr Ste 2, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 364-2980
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brandon has been my healthcare provider more than 12 years for a foot injury 17 years ago. Because of his treatment I can function on a daily basis, without being confined to my bed due to severe bone pain. Doc has always answered every question that I’ve asked and can do so in lay terms, which is unique. Julie and Tonya are his office staff, and they treat me as family rather than a patient with a number. They are awesome! The office is clean, tidy and well organized. Thank you!
About Dr. Nathan Brandon, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1528060803
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandon works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandon.
