Dr. Nathan Breazeale, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Nathan Breazeale, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Breazeale, MD
Dr. Nathan Breazeale, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Breazeale's Office Locations
Austin Sports Medicine900 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-4929Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nathan Breazeale, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1194795062
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Southwestern Medical School

