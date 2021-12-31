Dr. Nathan Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Brown, MD
Dr. Nathan Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham - D.M.D. and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Northlake Oral and Facial Surgery LLC1271 7th St, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 624-3562
Northlake Oral and Facial Surgery4600 Highway 22 Ste 4, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 624-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown was absolutely amazing. I have a genetic disorder, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which can make procedures of any kind much more dangerous and precarious for the doctor performing them. I had many concerns about my jaw coming out of place due to chronic dislocations, or possible issues with bleeding or not healing properly, and if this surgery went wrong I would have dealt with my jaw dislocating and being too loose for the rest of my life. Dr. Brown listened to all of my concerns and reassured me that he would be incredibly gentle and careful about my joints and was very open about any questions and was not stuck up or dismissive like the closer oral surgeon I spoke to before going to Dr. Brown. He said that he was always gentle but made sure to keep it in mind that I am extra fragile. After getting this done, I haven't had any jaw issues or jaw pain, the healing process has been good, and my TMJ has improved.
About Dr. Nathan Brown, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1336385020
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham - D.M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.