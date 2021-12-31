See All General Surgeons in Slidell, LA
Dr. Nathan Brown, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nathan Brown, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nathan Brown, MD

Dr. Nathan Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham - D.M.D. and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Northlake Oral and Facial Surgery LLC in Slidell, LA with other offices in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Ladner, MD
Dr. Brian Ladner, MD
4.7 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Jones, MD
Dr. Mark Jones, MD
4.8 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Angela Buonagura, MD
Dr. Angela Buonagura, MD
4.7 (15)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northlake Oral and Facial Surgery LLC
    1271 7th St, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 624-3562
  2. 2
    Northlake Oral and Facial Surgery
    4600 Highway 22 Ste 4, Mandeville, LA 70471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 624-8877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?

    Dec 31, 2021
    Dr. Brown was absolutely amazing. I have a genetic disorder, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which can make procedures of any kind much more dangerous and precarious for the doctor performing them. I had many concerns about my jaw coming out of place due to chronic dislocations, or possible issues with bleeding or not healing properly, and if this surgery went wrong I would have dealt with my jaw dislocating and being too loose for the rest of my life. Dr. Brown listened to all of my concerns and reassured me that he would be incredibly gentle and careful about my joints and was very open about any questions and was not stuck up or dismissive like the closer oral surgeon I spoke to before going to Dr. Brown. He said that he was always gentle but made sure to keep it in mind that I am extra fragile. After getting this done, I haven't had any jaw issues or jaw pain, the healing process has been good, and my TMJ has improved.
    Claudia Tisdale — Dec 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Brown, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nathan Brown, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brown to family and friends

    Dr. Brown's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brown

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathan Brown, MD.

    About Dr. Nathan Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336385020
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham - D.M.D.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nathan Brown, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.