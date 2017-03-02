Dr. Nathan Bullington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Bullington, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Bullington, MD
Dr. Nathan Bullington, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Bullington's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Infectious Diseases3950 Kresge Way Suite 405, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bullington listened to my questions and answered them to my satisfaction. I also felt as if he were listening the entire time and was focused on me.
About Dr. Nathan Bullington, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1376869461
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullington.
