Overview of Dr. Nathan Chamberlain, MD

Dr. Nathan Chamberlain, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Chamberlain works at Nephrology Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.