Overview

Dr. Nathan Chung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital and San Ramon Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.