Overview

Dr. Nathan Cleaver, DO is a Dermatologist in Dahlonega, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Pershing Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cleaver works at CLEAVER MEDICAL GROUP in Dahlonega, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.