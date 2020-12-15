Dr. Currier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Currier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Currier, MD
Dr. Nathan Currier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Currier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Currier's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychological Services Inc.1208 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 483-1600Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Currier?
I highly recommend Dr. Nathan Currier. He is both knowledgeable and compassionate. He truly cares about his patients. Dr. Currier carefully considered my mom’s condition and calibrated and prescribed appropriate medication for her care. He established regular follow-up sessions to see if any medications needed adjustment. With him, my mom was able to fully recover from her mental issues and live a normal life.
About Dr. Nathan Currier, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1407085848
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Currier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Currier works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Currier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Currier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Currier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Currier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.