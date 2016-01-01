See All Neurosurgeons in Columbia, SC
Dr. Nathan Davis, MD

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nathan Davis, MD

Dr. Nathan Davis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE|Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast.

Dr. Davis works at MUSC Health Neurosurgery Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Neurosurgery Columbia Medical Park NE
    MUSC Health Neurosurgery Columbia Medical Park NE
114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 230, Columbia, SC 29203
(803) 365-8640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Spine
Broken Neck
Cervical Decompression Therapy
Arthritis of the Spine
Broken Neck
Cervical Decompression Therapy

Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Nathan Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003255548
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine - Chapel Hill, NC
    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE|Ohio State University College Of Medicine
