Dr. Nathan Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Davis, MD
Dr. Nathan Davis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE|Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast.
Dr. Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Neurosurgery Columbia Medical Park NE114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 230, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 365-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
About Dr. Nathan Davis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1003255548
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine - Chapel Hill, NC
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE|Ohio State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.