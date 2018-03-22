Dr. Nathan Doctry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doctry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Doctry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nathan Doctry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.
Arh Southern West Virginia Clinic250 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-2650
Beckley Arh Hospital306 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 255-3000
Summers County Arh Hospital115 Summers Hospital Rd, Hinton, WV 25951 Directions (304) 466-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
I would recommend Dr. Doctry to everyone. He is a God loving person. He really cares about his patients. He explains everything he is going to do. He always make sure you are happy. His staff always has good things to say about him. He is just a down to earth person that treats everyone the same.
- Seton Hall University
Dr. Doctry has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doctry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
