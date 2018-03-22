Overview of Dr. Nathan Doctry, MD

Dr. Nathan Doctry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.



Dr. Doctry works at ARH Orthopedics in Beckley, WV with other offices in Hinton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.