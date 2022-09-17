Dr. Donaldson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Donaldson, DO
Overview of Dr. Nathan Donaldson, DO
Dr. Nathan Donaldson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Donaldson works at
Dr. Donaldson's Office Locations
Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus13123 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 777-1234
University of Colorado Hospital Authority1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best surgery experience of my life. He was so thorough in explaining my procedure and making me feel comfortable in surgery. I saw 6 doctors before one was able to help me the way I needed. I had a rare tumor and he was able to help me the way needed. I wouldn’t recommend any other orthopedic Dr.
About Dr. Nathan Donaldson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1952501926
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donaldson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donaldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson.
