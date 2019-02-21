Overview

Dr. Nathan Eitan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Eitan works at Nathan F Eitan MD in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.