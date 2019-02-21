Dr. Nathan Eitan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eitan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Eitan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Eitan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Eitan works at
Locations
-
1
Nathan Eitan MD9200 Colima Rd Ste 200, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eitan?
I was a borderline case of hypothyroidism. I was cold all the time and felt no energy. I expressed my concerns repeatedly to my primary care doctor and frankly he didn't care at all. Dr Eitan however conducted more tests on me and got me on synthroid after diagnosing me. I am feeling significantly better now. It's not an exaggeration to say that Dr Eitan saved my life. It turns out your metabolism is important and will affect every aspect of your day to day life. Who would've known?
About Dr. Nathan Eitan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1609986975
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- Rambam Hosp
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
- Technion Israel Institute
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eitan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eitan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eitan works at
Dr. Eitan has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eitan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eitan speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Eitan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eitan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eitan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eitan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.