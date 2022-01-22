See All General Surgeons in Grapevine, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Nathan Emerson, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Grapevine, TX
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nathan Emerson, MD

Dr. Nathan Emerson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Alliance.

Dr. Emerson works at Surgical Group of North Texas - Grapevine in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Emerson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Group of North Texas
    1056 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 251-0070
  2. 2
    Internal Medicine Associates of Irving
    2005 W Park Dr Ste 300, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 251-0070
  3. 3
    12461 Timberland Blvd Ste 301, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 251-0070
  4. 4
    Surgical Group of North Texas
    2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 520, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 254-9399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Medical City Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Nathan Emerson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568671436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

