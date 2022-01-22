Dr. Nathan Emerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Emerson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Alliance.
Surgical Group of North Texas1056 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-0070
Internal Medicine Associates of Irving2005 W Park Dr Ste 300, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (817) 251-0070
- 3 12461 Timberland Blvd Ste 301, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 251-0070
Surgical Group of North Texas2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 520, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 254-9399
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Alliance
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I could not have been more satisfied with my experience with Dr. Emerson and his staff. He is extremely educated and has amazing bed side manner. He was able to correctly identify my hernia quickly (which was a feather in my cap because the ER doctor said I was wrong when I said the same kind as Emerson), he understood my pain level and desire to have it fixed quickly. I had surgery today, and the only pain I am feeling is from the anesthesia, not the surgery itself. I cannot being to recommend him and his office enough.
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Baylor University Med Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
