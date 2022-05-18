Overview of Dr. Nathan Everding, MD

Dr. Nathan Everding, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Everding works at SYRACUSE ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS PC in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY, Baldwinsville, NY and Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Broken Arm and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.