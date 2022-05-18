Dr. Nathan Everding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Everding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Everding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Everding, MD
Dr. Nathan Everding, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Everding's Office Locations
Fitness Forum Physical and Occupational Therapy Pllc5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions
- 2 8324 Oswego Rd, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 418-4188
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists5000 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 487-4876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baldwinsville8276 Willett Pkwy Ste 102, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 Directions (315) 883-4915
Medical Center West5700 W Genesee St Ste 112, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-4876
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have significant arthritis in both shoulders. I have had this condition for some time and I am currently deciding on shoulder replacement surgery. Dr. Everding walked me through the procedure and rehabilitation afterwards. He listened to my concerns and answered my questions truthfully. He spent a considerable amount of time with me, which is unlike most doctors with a set time limit. When I do go through the procedure, I am confident that Dr. Everding will do a great job.
About Dr. Nathan Everding, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1750556320
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Providence College
- Orthopedic Surgery
