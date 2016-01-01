Overview of Dr. Nathan Fanter, DO

Dr. Nathan Fanter, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center.



Dr. Fanter works at AMITA Health Medical Group Orthopedics Woodridge in Woodridge, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL and Bolingbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.