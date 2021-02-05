Overview of Dr. Nathan Graves, MD

Dr. Nathan Graves, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Methodist Southlake Medical Center.



Dr. Graves works at North Dfw Urology, LLP in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Surgery, Cystometry and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.