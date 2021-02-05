Dr. Nathan Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Graves, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Graves, MD
Dr. Nathan Graves, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Methodist Southlake Medical Center.
Dr. Graves' Office Locations
North Dfw Urology, Llp1601 Lancaster Dr Ste 170, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-7727
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graves has been wonderful. I think the reason there is a long wait sometimes is because so many patients, and he takes the time to explain everything about what is happening. I appreciate his caring nature, and his focus on the patient.
About Dr. Nathan Graves, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1184653743
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Graves has seen patients for Bladder Surgery, Cystometry and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
