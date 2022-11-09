Dr. Nathan Green, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Green, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Green, DO
Dr. Nathan Green, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Crete Area Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Syracuse Area Health, Thayer County Health Services and York General Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center201 S 68th Street Pl Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 420-7000
Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center3901 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 481-6090
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Crete Area Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- Syracuse Area Health
- Thayer County Health Services
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
My wife, Mary Jo was Dr Green's patient at SE Cancer Clinic in 2005. Mary Jo had stage 4 undiagnosed primary cancer which is not a good start. With Dr Green's and his wonderful nurse Jill's unwavering genuine caring, Mary Jo survived 10 years to see our daughter through high school and graduate college! I am eternally grateful to Dr Green and Jill for believing in us in our journey. He did not give up and supported Mary Jo's decisions to keep on trying! I sincerely recommend him if you or your loved one find yourself in need of care.
About Dr. Nathan Green, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1679563936
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Nebraska Wesleyan
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods.