Dr. Nathan Haines, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Haines, MD
Dr. Nathan Haines, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado
Dr. Haines works at
Dr. Haines' Office Locations
Piedmont Retina Specialists180 Kimel Park Dr Ofc Main, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 397-9700
Su Wooi Teoh MD PA1132 N Church St Ste 104, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 8 ophthalmologists over 25 years (lived in 5 states) and 2 of those doctors were at Bascom-Palmer (they display a banner labeling them as the #1 eye hospital in the US). Dr Haines is at the top of my list for the care he has given me. In the 4+ years he has been treating me, we have battled diabetic retinopathy and recently wet macular degeneration has entered the picture. I had to wear a visor with magnifiers in order to read but not now. I can even read the small font on my iPhone! One very important aspect of my treatments has been the injections into my eyes. I know it sounds scarier than a zombie apocalypse but Dr Haines has made them as painless as possible. The most uncomfortable part is the instrument holding your eyelids open... and he does the injection so fast that this is negligible. I am guessing I have had over 10 injections done by Dr Haines and I don't even think about them beforehand. That is a huge comfort! Thank you, Dr Haines.
About Dr. Nathan Haines, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haines has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haines accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haines has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinal Ischemia and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.