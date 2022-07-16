Dr. Nathan Hales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Hales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Hales, MD
Dr. Nathan Hales, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hales works at
Dr. Hales' Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Clinics of San Antonio4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0283
-
2
ENT Clinics of San Antonio, P.A5715 Rogers Rd Ste 128, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 249-4840
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hales?
Excellent doctor! Excellent staff!
About Dr. Nathan Hales, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053450304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hales works at
Dr. Hales has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.