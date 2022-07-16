Overview of Dr. Nathan Hales, MD

Dr. Nathan Hales, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hales works at ENT Clinics Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.